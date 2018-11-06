London's Heathrow Airport Evacuated Over Suspicious Package (VIDEOS)

Armed police are responding after Terminal 4 in London's Heathrow Airport was put on lockdown after a suspicious package was detected.

Earlier in the day, Whitehall from Parliament Square to Horse Guards was shut down over a suspicious package that turned out not to be dangerous, Sputnik News reported.

The package was discovered at a check-in kiosk for El Al Israel Airlines. Police sealed off and evacuated the surrounding area and all flights from the airport are delayed until further notice.

Home Affairs correspondent for the BBC Daniel Sanford tweeted shortly after news of the suspicious package broke that it had been cleared from the terminal.

Officials later said that the terminal is open against, adding that the situation "is not a lockdown."