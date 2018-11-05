London Police Close Parliament Square Over 'Ongoing Incident' (PHOTO)

Metropolitan police confirmed an incident in the area without providing additional details on the matter. The police, however, said that the Westminster underground station remains open, while a few exits have been closed due to the cordoning.
The incident comes shortly ahead of demonstrations planned for the evening as a part of the Million Mask March.
Due to an ongoing Police incident in Whitehall the closures have been now had to be extended to include Parliament Square #Westminster.— MPS Events (@MetPoliceEvents) 5 ноября 2018 г.
The police, however, said that the lockdown had nothing to do with the upcoming traditional event.
#London #police closed #Parliament #Square near #Britain's parliament due to an ongoing incident, suspicious package being investigated pic.twitter.com/jmXCc6HXoS— rita khoury (@ritakhoury10) 5 ноября 2018 г.
