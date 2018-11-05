UK Police Create Safety Unit Before it Loses Access to EU Databases – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - UK Police are creating a new "no deal safety net unit" costing over 2.4 million pounds ($3.1 million) as the authorities might lose access to the EU databases tracking movements of sex offenders and terrorist suspects, The Guardian newspaper reported on Monday, citing a report from Scotland Yard.

According to The Guardian, the UK Home Office has already approved the funding for a new "no deal safety net unit".

"The unit will be hosted by the Met police but will be a national resource under NPCC [the National Crime Agency and National Police Chiefs’ Council] governance … It will be staffed by officers and staff from police forces, the National Crime Agency and the National Criminal Records Office with a central coordination team and a network of regional single points of contact (SPCOs) who will advise and help forces to use alternative mechanisms," the police’s internal document read, as quoted by The Guardian.

The need for the special unit was stressed in a report of Scotland Yard’s Deputy Assistant Commissioner Richard Martin, who is responsible for the Brexit preparations in NPCC, according to the media outlet.

"The loss of one or more of these measures will have significant implications for policing. Frontline officers will be less connected to alerts from EU partners about suspects they encounter and it will be harder to monitor the movements of sex offenders or terrorist suspects if we lose the Schengen Information System II (SIS II)," Martin wrote in a report, obtained by the newspaper.

While the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, with the transition period set to end in December 2020, London and Brussels still have not reached an agreement on a number of issues, such as the Irish border and the post-Brexit economic relations.