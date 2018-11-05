British-Asian Leader of Child Grooming Gang Cut in Violent Prison Attack

Leader of a scandalous child grooming gang in Britain had to receive 40 stitches after he was attacked and cut by his fellow prisoner.

Ahdel Ali, who is serving 18 years for grooming underage girls in Telford, England, and then selling them for sex, was in a middle of a row with another inmate at Wakefield top security jail.

The two prisoners were reportedly split by jail officers but the feud didn't end there. The other inmate got back to his cell to find it covered in excrement, which supposedly infuriated him enough to go back and attack Ali with a blade. As a result, the child groomer Ahdel Ali lost a lot of blood and had to receive dozens of stitches.

Police are said to be investigating the incident, as confirmed by a prison service spokeswoman:

"A prisoner at HMP Wakefield was assaulted on October 21 by a fellow prisoner and this is now being investigated by police"

Prison violence has become a common occurrence in British jails this year, as reported by the Ministry of Justice.

Cases of prisoner-on-prisoner assaults in England and Wales prisons have reached record-high levels in the 12 months to June 2018. There were 23,448 prisoner-on-prisoner assaults — up 19% from the previous year.

Ali, alongside his brother Mubarek, was part of a group of British-Asian men, convicted of grooming teenage girls between 2007 and 2009 in the English county of Telford.

The group was reported to have groomed 1,000 children as young as 13 and were jailed on charges of rape, sex trafficking and prostitution as part of "Operation Chalice".

In July 2018, British Home Minister Sajid Javid launched an investigation into the ethnic origin of sexual grooming gangs in the UK, saying researchers will look at "particular characteristics" of such networks.

The Home Minister insisted the investigation was necessary to help authorities tackle grooming gangs, saying the government "attaches the highest priority to tackling child sexual exploitation."