Brexit Secretary Raab Presses UK PM May to Support Irish Border Plan - Reports

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab appealed to UK Prime Minister Theresa May to support his hardline plan on the Irish border, local media reported on Sunday.

Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab authored a written notice in which he called on UK Prime Minister Theresa May to back his plan to demand the right to pull Britain out of an Irish border 'backstop' pact after three months, according to the Financial Times.

Last week, Raab pitched his plan to Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney at a private meeting, the Telegraph reported earlier.

Previously, Dominic Raab told reporters that the UK government would not sign any deal "that would threaten the economic, the constitutional, let alone the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom," but didn't reveal any details about the possibility of new regulatory checks at the Irish border.

"We are engaged in a negotiation process," he said.

While the UK is slated to leave the EU on March 29, 2019, with the transition period set to end in December 2020, London and Brussels still have not reached an agreement on a number of issues, such as the Irish border and post-Brexit economic relations.

The European Union and the United Kingdom will likely resolve the remaining Brexit issues at a special EU summit on November 17. The summit should determine whether the sides are ready to sign a draft of the UK's exit bill, or whether there will be no deal at all.