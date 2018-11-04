Polish Ship Goes Down in Baltic Sea, 19 People Saved – Rescue Service

WARSAW (Sputnik) - A Polish vessel has gone down in the Baltic Sea, all 19 people who had been on board of the ship were rescued, Rafal Goetsk, the spokesman for the Polish Maritime Search and Rescue service said on Sunday.

"On Saturday evening, the Mietus [Burbot] ship sank. It makes commercial voyages and brings people to fishing places," Goetsk told reporters, noting that the cause of the incident was unknown.

All the people who had been on board were rescued by the Danish authorities. Two helicopters and three vessels took part in the rescue operation, according to the spokesman.

READ MORE: NATO Drills Aggravate Military Situation in North Atlantic, Baltic Sea — Moscow

One person was injured in the incident and was subsequently hospitalized.