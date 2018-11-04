Ninth State Withdraws Recognition of Kosovo – Belgrade

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - Grenada became the ninth country to lately withdraw its recognition of the self-proclaimed Republic of Kosovo, Serbian First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said on Sunday.

"I can announce that Grenada has become the ninth state to withdraw its previous decision in connection with the status of Kosovo, that is, the recognition of Kosovo as an independent state," Dacic said, as quoted in the Foreign Ministry's statement.

Grenadian Foreign Minister Peter David presented the relevant note to Dacic at a meeting in Belgrade.

Dacic went on to welcome Grenada’s decision as "a great diplomatic success" for Serbia, noting that the upcoming vote on Kosovo’s membership in INTERPOL was under question.

By withdrawing its decision for recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, Grenada joined the ranks of Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea, Lessoto, and Dominica.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and some other countries, do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

