Ninth State Withdraws Recognition of Kosovo – Belgrade

"I can announce that Grenada has become the ninth state to withdraw its previous decision in connection with the status of Kosovo, that is, the recognition of Kosovo as an independent state," Dacic said, as quoted in the Foreign Ministry's statement.
Grenadian Foreign Minister Peter David presented the relevant note to Dacic at a meeting in Belgrade.
READ MORE: Serbia's Vucic: Kosovar Albanian 'Kosovo Army' to Be Established in November
By withdrawing its decision for recognition of Kosovo as an independent state, Grenada joined the ranks of Suriname, Liberia, Sao Tome and Principe, Guinea-Bissau, Burundi, Papua New Guinea, Lessoto, and Dominica.
READ MORE: Stoltenberg Tells Serbs Why NATO Bombed Them in 1999
Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia, as well as Russia, China, Israel, Iran, Spain, Greece and some other countries, do not recognize Kosovo’s independence.
READ MORE: Serbia Cancels Alert for Special Forces After Brief Kosovo Tensions — Ministry
All comments
Show new comments (0)