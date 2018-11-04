Massive Sicily Floods Leave at Least 10 Dead - Reports (VIDEO)

For several days Italy has been suffering from heavy rains and storms that have devastated parts of the country taking the overall death toll to at least 17 people.

Ten people have died in floods around Palermo on the southern Italian island of Sicily, rescue services reported.

Territories from the far northeast to Sicily in the southwest have suffered significant damage from the storms, with the worst occurring in the northern regions of Trentino and the region around Venice where villages and roads have been cut off by landslides.

Via Porta di Castro in Palermo, Sicily turned into a flood torrent under the torrential rainfall tonight, November 2/3. Video: F. Masaro / Associazone MeteoPalermo pic.twitter.com/WJgKr8fw9L — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) November 4, 2018

Heavy storms that hit Italy's northern regions earlier this week have caused one billion euros ($1.1 billion) worth of damage to the country's Veneto region, according to Veneto Governor Luca Zaia.

Major floods in Sciacca, Sicily right now! Report: Giancarlo Fauci / Notizie meteo Italia pic.twitter.com/2yebhymPdD — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) November 2, 2018

On October 29, the National Civil Defense Service announced the highest weather alert level for five northern Italian regions.

