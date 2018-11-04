Seven Injured Including 6 Children after Fairground Attraction Collapses in UK

Woking Fireworks event venue in the UK has been evacuated after a giant inflatable slide collapsed, injuring six children, local media reported.

Surrey Police police evacuated Woking Park in Woking, UK, to allow the air ambulance after a giant inflatable slide collapsed and injured seven people, including six children. The ambulance service reported that they have multiple crews on scene of the "significant incident".

#Woking Up-date on patient numbers — our crews are transporting 7 patients in total following the significant incident at Woking Park this evening — SECAmb (@SECAmbulance) November 3, 2018

We've evacuated Woking Park this evening, where people were gathering for the fireworks celebrations, following the collapse of the Helter Skelter at the fairground.



We are working with ambulance and emergency service colleagues. More information when we have it. — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) November 3, 2018

Serious incident at Woking Fireworks this evening. Whole park evacuated and event cancelled. Sounds like slide collapsed and children fell off. pic.twitter.com/dlTKlbjWwX — Andy Datson (@AndyDatsonWT) November 3, 2018

The ambulance service also said that the crews were transporting the patients to major trauma centres in London and treating the children for potentially serious injuries.

The police at first reported that the incident was caused by collapse of Helter-skelter fairground attraction with a spiral slide, however, it clarified later that it was a giant inflatable slide that collapsed.