Parents Report 'Schoolboy' to UK Authorities Fearing He's Illegal Migrant

A parent, whose children attend the same class as the boy, suggested that he may be a migrant lying about his age in order to receive a GCSE. Most of the parents were infuriated by the school allowing the boy to attend classes, despite clearly not looking the age he claims to be.

Stoke High School in Ipswich in the UK has suspended a 15-year-old (according to his official documents) student and sent his information to be investigated by the Home Office at the behest of parents of other students, The Sun reported. The problem is that he, according to the parents, looks like a 30-year-old migrant who lied about his age in his asylum application.

"This is a matter for the Home Office. They are looking into this after we contacted them. We do not comment on individual cases but we have followed government and local authority policies and guidance, as we do for any asylum admissions matter," the school's spokesman said in a statement.

The parents learned about the boy, whose name has not been disclosed, from a Snapchat post with his photo and a caption "how's there a 30-year-old man in our maths class," published by one of his classmates. None of the teachers working with the 11th grade class, where the boy studied, expressed concern about the discrepancy between the age he looks to be and the age written in his ID.

One anonymous parent told the East Anglican Daily Times that the boy had lied about his age in order to get into high school and receive a General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE).

Many parents were furious when they heard the news, claiming that the school had put all its students at risk.

Some blamed the government's policies for bringing an adult migrant to school.

Several social media users suggested that parents should take their children to another school in view of such a "security breach."

Earlier, Sweden has faced a problem with "bearded children," when many migrants claimed to be minors while applying for asylum in order to get greater social benefits. Sweden's National Board of Health and Welfare recently learned how to determine a person's age more accurately by conducting knee joint MRIs.