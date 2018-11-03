UK Pet Owners Traveling to Europe to Pay £90 in Case of No-Deal Brexit - Reports

Previous reports claimed that British cats and dogs would not be recognized by the EU Pet Passport scheme, despite the fact that they have been chipped and tested, meaning they could be stranded for weeks in case of a no-deal Brexit.

Pet owners from the UK bringing their animal companions to Europe will need to pay a £90 vaccination fee beginning in late November under a new no-deal guidance, The Sun reported on Friday, citing an official document.

According to the newspaper, advice would be published by the Brexit department next week, warning UK nationals that their pets would need to have a "rabies vaccination and a blood test to demonstrate sufficient levels of rabies antibody" at least three months prior to their travel date.

"Those wishing to travel to the EU on March 30, 2019, for example, should discuss requirements with their vet as soon as possible and before the end of November 2018 at the latest," the advice read.

Brexit talks are still underway; however, the sides are struggling to reach a deal before the UK leaves the European Union in March 2019.