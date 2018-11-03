European Foreign, Finance Ministers Slam US Iran Sanctions, Vow to Protect Trade

The European Union, France, Germany and Britain said in a joint statement that they regret the Trump administration’s May decision to leave the 2015 Iran deal and reimpose sanctions on Iran, and stressed that they are committed to protecting European firms doing legitimate business with Tehran.

EU High Representative Federica Mogherini and Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian of France, Heiko Maas of Germany and Jeremy Hunt of UK, as well as Finance Ministers Bruno Le Maire, Olaf Scholz and Philip Hammond have condemned on Friday the move by the Trump administration to reimpose sanctions on Iran, which he had made in May withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and demanding Tehran alter its policies in the Middle East.

Earlier on Friday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that eight nations would be allowed to maintain imports of crude oil from Iran, including Turkey, Italy, India, Japan and South Korea.

"We deeply regret the further re-imposition of sanctions by the United States, due to the latter’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA).

The JCPoA is a key element of the global nuclear non-proliferation architecture and of multilateral diplomacy, endorsed unanimously by the UN Security Council through Resolution 2231. It is crucial for the security of Europe, the region, and the entire world," the ministers wrote in a joint statement.

The ministers also said that the parties to the deal "committed to work on, inter alia, the preservation and maintenance of effective financial channels with Iran, and the continuation of Iran’s export of oil and gas."

JCPoA, commonly known as Iran Nuclear Deal, was signed after years of diplomatic work in 2015 in Vienna by Iran and the so-called P5+1 group, which included, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States plus Germany and stipulated gradual sanctions relief from Iran in exchange for Tehran maintaining a peaceful nature of its nuclear program.