06:10 GMT +303 November 2018
    This is a June 15, 2016 file photo of of traffic crossing the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal Ireland.

    UK, Ireland Indicate a Brexit Deal on Northern Irish Backstop Is Close - Reports

    © AP Photo / Brian Lawless
    Europe
    Senior politicians from both sides of the Irish border signaled that a deal on one of the key issues of Brexit could be resolved soon.

    Officials from Ireland and the United Kingdom visited the Irish border this Friday, discussing the Brexit backstop and the possible solutions to it. Following their visit, Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, and foreign affairs minister, and David Lidington, the UK’s Cabinet Office minister, said the recent negotiations had made progress that could resolve the backstop imbroglio, the Guardian reported.

    READ MORE: Merkel: Germany to Make Efforts on Achieving Brexit Agreement Up to Last Moment

    Lidington, speaking to reporters after a joint meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference, said the British government is standing by its commitments regarding the resolution of the Northern Irish border issue, yet is willing to resolve final difficulties as quickly as possible.

    A Brexit sign is seen between Donegal in the Republic of Ireland and Londonderry in Northern Ireland at the border village of Muff, Ireland, February 1, 2018. Picture taken February 1, 2018.
    © REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne
    Northern Ireland's Parties to Impact Irish Hard Border, Not Hard Brexit - Prof
    Coveney added in a joint statement that negotiating teams had worked hard to allay British fears over the backstop, a device intended to avert a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic in a ‘no deal’ scenario. He also hinted that the EU’s chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, was willing to agree with certain British concerns if the UK would show more flexibility in the negotiations, though he didn’t give concrete details on what concessions each side might make.

    Arlene Foster, the head of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – one of the Major Northern Irish parties which is now in coalition with the ruling Conservative party in the UK – also held a meeting with the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, who earlier on Friday visited Warrenpoint Port to see the border for himself. After the meeting, Foster announced that a deal was close, adding that there was no need to return to “the borders of the past.”

    “Goodness, we have been here on a number of occasions, and I think we are close to a deal that will work for Northern Ireland. That is what we want,” she said.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May listens at the start of her meeting with the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani inside 10 Downing Street in London, Tuesday, July 24, 2018
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK PM to Present Ministers With Brexit Ultimatum on Tuesday - Cabinet Source
    Raab told reporters that the UK government would not sign any deal “that would threaten the economic, the constitutional, let alone the territorial integrity of the United Kingdom,” but didn’t reveal any details on the possibility of new regulatory checks at the Irish border, suggesting a possible showdown between the government and the DUP. “We are engaged in a negotiation process,” he said.

    The EU and UK will likely resolve the remaining Brexit issues at the EU’s special summit on November 17. The summit should determine whether the sides are ready to sign a draft of the UK’s exit bill, or whether there will be no deal at all — in which case the UK will leave the Union on March 29, 2019.

