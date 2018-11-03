UK, Ireland Indicate a Brexit Deal on Northern Irish Backstop Is Close - Reports

Officials from Ireland and the United Kingdom visited the Irish border this Friday, discussing the Brexit backstop and the possible solutions to it. Following their visit, Simon Coveney, Ireland’s deputy prime minister, and foreign affairs minister, and David Lidington, the UK’s Cabinet Office minister, said the recent negotiations had made progress that could resolve the backstop imbroglio, the Guardian reported.
Lidington, speaking to reporters after a joint meeting of the British-Irish intergovernmental conference, said the British government is standing by its commitments regarding the resolution of the Northern Irish border issue, yet is willing to resolve final difficulties as quickly as possible.
Arlene Foster, the head of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) – one of the Major Northern Irish parties which is now in coalition with the ruling Conservative party in the UK – also held a meeting with the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, who earlier on Friday visited Warrenpoint Port to see the border for himself. After the meeting, Foster announced that a deal was close, adding that there was no need to return to “the borders of the past.”
“Goodness, we have been here on a number of occasions, and I think we are close to a deal that will work for Northern Ireland. That is what we want,” she said.
The EU and UK will likely resolve the remaining Brexit issues at the EU’s special summit on November 17. The summit should determine whether the sides are ready to sign a draft of the UK’s exit bill, or whether there will be no deal at all — in which case the UK will leave the Union on March 29, 2019.
