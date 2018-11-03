Merkel: Germany to Make Efforts on Achieving Brexit Agreement Up to Last Moment

WARSAW (Sputnik) - Berlin will continue to make efforts right until the end for the divorce agreement between London and Brussels to take place, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday following intergovernmental consultations with Warsaw.

"We [with Poland] work very closely together on this topic, we trust Michel Barnier, who is negotiating [Brexit on behalf of the European Union] and who is in close contact with us all. We have common interests: we want an agreement. We know that we still have work to do. The sooner this happens, the better, but we will make an effort until the last moment for the agreement to happen," Merkel said.

While the United Kingdom will leave the European Union on March 29, 2019, with the transition period set to end in December 2020, London and Brussels still have not reached an agreement on a number of issues, such as the Irish border and the post-Brexit economic relations.