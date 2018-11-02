Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside London Tube Station

A 17-year-old was found with stabbing wound outside Clapham South Tube Station in London after the the police was called on 16:35hrs on Friday to reports of a stabbing.
Appeal for information after teen fatally stabbed in #Wandsworth — incident occurred outside Clapham South Tube Station at 435pm. The station remains closed. https://t.co/ziqzigU0G5 pic.twitter.com/j00lmxD9pN— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 2, 2018
The police also cordoned off the roads around the Tube station and closed the station itself. The police reported that there was no formal identification yet, adding that the next of kin of the victim had been informed.
