Teenager Stabbed to Death Outside London Tube Station

A 17-year-old boy has been knifed to death outside Clapham South Tube Station in in Balham Hill, Wandsworth, London, UK, Metropolitan Police reported.

A 17-year-old was found with stabbing wound outside Clapham South Tube Station in London after the the police was called on 16:35hrs on Friday to reports of a stabbing.

The teenager was delivered to a hospital where he died later. London Metropolitan Police said it launched a murder investigation, adding that no arrests have yet been made and that enquiries were ongoing.

Appeal for information after teen fatally stabbed in #Wandsworth — incident occurred outside Clapham South Tube Station at 435pm. The station remains closed. https://t.co/ziqzigU0G5 pic.twitter.com/j00lmxD9pN — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) November 2, 2018

​The police also cordoned off the roads around the Tube station and closed the station itself. The police reported that there was no formal identification yet, adding that the next of kin of the victim had been informed.