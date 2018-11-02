People Need to Get a Grip: UK Mom Won't Say Sorry for Blackface Toddler Costume

A young mother from Scotland has refused to delete the photograph of her daughter, whom she dressed up for Halloween.

After a torrent of criticism crushed Claire Flynn, 26, from Motherwell, she stood her ground, convinced that dressing up her three-year-old daughter Sienna as a beach trader on a popular holiday resort.

Flynn blackened her daughter's face while the toddler was holding a selection of glasses which were "for sale" for 20 euros.

The caption under the photo read: "Happy Halloween from Benidorm's finest… lookie, lookie."

Despite public condemnation, Flynn said she won't be apologizing for a creative costume she created for her daughter.

"I'm just a creative person and that's what Halloween is all about. It's a kid in a costume wearing face paint. People need to get a grip. I'm not going to bow down to anyone that has an issue with this. I'm not a racist and I've not seen anyone calling me a racist and I'm definitely not one," the mother argued.

Feedback to Flynn's decision triggered disparate reactions on social media.

Last weekend a London underground commuter has been caught on video, wearing dark face paint with an afro wig as part of a Halloween costume.

The man, who was apparently dressing as Samuel L Jackson's character 'Jules Winnfield' from the cult movie 'Pulp Fiction,' was confronted by a young black woman in the same train carriage.

After being challenged, the man simply turned, shrugged his shoulders and asked: "Why not?"

