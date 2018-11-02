Register
17:39 GMT +302 November 2018
    Brindus Dan, a Roma, also known as Gypsies, who lived in the camp for four-years with his wife and three children, including a 6-month-old baby, looks on as police dismantle the sprawling Roma camp in La Courneuve, on Paris outskirts, France, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015.

    Brexit May See Roma Gypsies Deported From UK Over Absence of Papers

    © AP Photo / Francois Mori
    Europe
    0 31

    Low levels of literacy, digital illiteracy and costs linked to the application were blamed for potentially enabling deportation decision for travellers and Roma gypsies.

    Members of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities in the UK who won't be able to provide sufficient proof of their eligibility for a settled status after Brexit, may find themselves deported.

    Following Britain's vote to leave the EU, the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) issued a report warning that Roma migrant communities face further insecurity over the terms of their residency and the end of EU funding to support their integration. 

    More recently leaders of the Traveller Movement national annual conference — a national charity working in partnership with Irish Traveller, Gypsy and Roma communities — highlighted the difficulties its members will face if they fail to prove their residence in the UK for the last five years.

    British PM Theresa May promised end of June 2017 EU nationals residing in the UK for five years by the time of Brexit will be able to apply for a settled status, meaning they would enjoy the same rights as UK citizens.

    READ MORE: Theresa May Vows 'Settled' Status for EU Expats in Post-Brexit UK

    In order to apply for the status, individuals should fill an online form, presenting proof of identity (ID card or passport) and proof of continuous residence (using the National Insurance number to prove they've been paying taxes in Britain).

    The government may also request payslips, banks statements, utility bills and other documents as proof of one's residence in the UK — something that members of Gypsy, Roma and Traveller communities may find difficult to provide.

    Finally, the fee for the application is $84 (£65) if you're 16 or over $42 (£32.50) if you're under 16.

    The deadline for settled status application, as set out by the Home Office, is June 30, 2021.

    The campaign for Vote Leave was largely based on the promise of a more stringent immigration policy, which would let the British people take control of their borders and who crosses them to stay in the country permanently. 

    Tags:
    Roma, immigration, Brexit, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
