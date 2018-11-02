Register
14:27 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Two Finnish border policemen and police dogs

    Finnish Minister Wants More Migrant Policemen Despite Low Appeal

    © AFP 2018 / DIMITAR DILKOFF
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    According to Kai Mykkänen, this step will promote fairer representation and foster trust among all population groups. However, his push for more diversity in Scandinavia's most homogeneous country didn't go sit well with all Finns. Even the immigrants themselves haven't been too keen on joining the police.

    Finnish Interior Minister Kai Mykkänen has called for all ethnic minorities to be represented in police departments across Finland, the newspaper Uusi Suomi reported.

    The minister representing the center-right National Coalition Party argued that this would promote inclusion and make all population groups feel that the police are there for them.

    "Fostering trust among all population groups requires determined efforts from the police, a part of which is student recruitment. Attracting young people of immigrant backgrounds to police studies strengthens trust and interaction between the police and minority groups," Mykkänen stated during a police event in Helsinki.

    READ MORE: Swedish Politician Slams Assimilation, Calls for More Afro-Swedes in Power

    According to Mykkänen, the Police University College and Helsinki Police Department have already changed their routines in order to attract more young people of immigrant backgrounds, which, in turn, will set an example to security authorities.

    "I hope the security authorities work actively to ensure their future employees represent the whole population of Finland," Mykkänen said.

    The interior minister also stressed that his discussions with representatives from the Police University College indicate that migrants' previous experience with police, often in their home country, are a major obstacle in their way to pursuing a police career themselves.

    "Parents don't often encourage their offspring to pursue policing. That's why old recruitment methods aren't necessarily effective when it comes to this target group," he ventured.

    While many hailed Mykkänen's proposal as fair and modern, it also spurred a lot of negative reactions from ordinary Finns.

    "The police represent the authorities, not ethnic groups. Finland shouldn't repeat the mistakes of other EU countries," user Janne Lehtinen ventured.

    READ MORE: Swedish Scholars Cite 'Unhealthy Situation' as 'Few' MPs Have Foreign Background

    "So now the Somalis will make it to the police? Surprise!" another user wrote, suggesting that Mykkänen had "lost it."

    "So, a police patrol will include two policemen. One will speak Finnish, while the other will try their best to understand what they are talking about," yet another user tweeted, questioning the efficacy of such integration.

    Others addressed the issue of racism within the Finnish police, recalling last year's report of ethnic profiling, together with a secret Facebook group with 3,000 police officers, where overtly racist discussions were held.

    "The big problem seems to be that the police themselves do not recognize the issue of structural racism and are still wondering why people are not really interested in the police as a working environment," user Harri Simolin tweeted.

    The Finnish Police has over 7 000 officers and currently includes people whose mother tongue is Estonian, Russian, English, Spanish and Arabic.

    READ MORE: Finnish Police Apologize for Stereotyping About 'Drunk Russians' at Seminar

    About 7 percent of the Finnish population is of foreign origin, with Swedes, Estonians, Russians, Iraqis and Somalis being the largest immigrant groups.

    Related:

    Grown-Ups Only: Finland to Close the Door for Minors to Marry
    'Growing Drinking Problems' Revealed at Finland's Top Airline
    Finland Unable to Confirm 40% of Asylum Seekers' Identities - Reports
    Tags:
    police, integration, immigrant labor, immigrants, National Coalition Party (Finland), Kai Mykkänen, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse