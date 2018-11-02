Spanish Prosecutor Calls For 25 Years For Jailed ex-Catalan Leaders - Reports

The prosecutor's office asked for a sentence of 25 years imprisonment for former Catalan Vice President Oriol Junqueras, and 17 years of prison for another eight leaders of the region who supported the independence movement, El Pais reported Friday.
The report came just ahead of the first anniversary of the imprisonment of Catalan activists who tried to make the Spanish region independent, following the referendum in October 2017, in which a majority of those who voted supported the idea of the region leaving the kingdom.
READ MORE: Spain Has No Evidence Proving Russian Interference in Catalan Crisis — Madrid
Commenting on the situation in the region, former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont promised earlier this week to unveil the “Council of the Republic,” a government he plans to lead from exile in Belgium.
The Spanish Supreme Court charged 25 people with sedition, rebellion, embezzlement and other crimes over the events, while the Puigdemont had to leave the country.
