Register
14:16 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People walk through the red-light district, known as De Wallen, in Amsterdam, on October 13, 2011.

    Amsterdam Plans to Relocate Red Light District Due to Tourist Boom

    © AFP 2018 / Koen van Weel / ANP / AFP
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Three parties, which run Amsterdam city council, have come up with a list of proposals for the world-famous Red Light District during a discussion on the future of prostitution in the city center.

    The three coalition parties – GroenLinks, D66 and the Socialists, have suggested issuing sex worker permits for locations outside  De Wallen, the best-known Red Light district in Amsterdam, so that the women who work  in window brothels can move to a safer area, Het Parool, a Dutch-language outlet, reported.

    READ MORE: World's First ‘Consent-Focused' Robot Brothel in The Works For West Hollywood

    Due to the surge in tourism, prostitutes have experienced a lot of inconvenience, including gawping, abuse and relentless photo-taking, the councilors claimed.

    “Think of a sort of hotel with rooms, equipped with an alarm button, a safe for the money and security cameras outside. Thanks to the permit system, we can make this alternative location as safe and as attractive as possible for the sex workers themselves,” GroenLinks councilor Femke Roosma said.

    Meanwhile, D66 councilor Alexander Hammelburg stated that such a measure would also allow prostitutes to work in anonymity, “away from photo-taking tourists.”

    READ MORE: No Permits, No Sexbots: Houston Officials Halt Opening of First US Robo-Brothel

    The red-lit glass doors have been a big crowd puller, and the councilors also hope that by relocating prostitutes to another place, the area would become less attractive to tourists.

    “The fact that prostitution is concentrated in the Red Light District is not an argument to leave it that way: if you find it too busy, or if you hear that those women do not like it any more, you should not ignore a discussion about an alternative. Is this how you want to attract people to your city?” said Nicole Temmink, a councilor for the Socialist party.

    A prostitute waits for clients behind her window in the red light district of Amsterdam on December 8, 2008.
    © AFP 2018 / Anoek De Groot
    Strict Rules Set for Amsterdam's Red Light District Brothel Owners
    In addition, many regular customers are now able to call prostitutes via the Internet and meet them at home or hotels, so the famous windows are being left empty.

    Amsterdam’s first female mayor, Femke Halsema, who is a member of the Groenlinks party, is expected to lay out her vision on prostitution next year. She earlier said that there are “no taboos at all” when it comes to cleaning up the De Wallen Red Light District and making it more habitable.

    The Dutch government legalized prostitution in 2000, with both sex workers and brothels bound to pay taxes. Owners of sex business are also required to obtain a permit and abide by municipal rules.

    Related:

    Strict Rules Set for Amsterdam's Red Light District Brothel Owners
    Media Spotlight on UK's Legal Red Light District Makes Sex Workers "More Hidden"
    Russian Diver Sheds Light on 'Creepy Sounds' From Red Sea Bottom
    Tags:
    tourists, business, Sex Workers, sex, brothel, prostitution, prostitutes, prostitute, Red Light District, Netherlands, Amsterdam
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse