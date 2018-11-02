Register
12:25 GMT +302 November 2018
    Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party, launches the party's election manifesto at Bradford University, May 16, 2017.

    UK Labour Party Under 'Criminal' Probe Over 'Anti-Semitic Hate Crimes'

    Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has been fighting allegations of anti-Semitism among left-wing politicians since assuming the post in the party.

    Scotland Yard reported that it has launched an investigation into the Labour Party concerning an internal dossier obtained by the radio station LBC last month.

    "On Tuesday 4 September, the Met Commissioner was handed a folder of paperwork following a radio interview with LBC Radio in Leicester Square. The complainant alleged that the documentation included evidence of anti-Semitic hate crimes. The contents have been examined by specialist officers. A criminal investigation has commenced into some of the allegations within the documentation," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

    READ MORE: Labour Slammed Over Choice of Jewish Lawyer With Alleged Anti-Semitic Views

    Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn talks to the media after meeting European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (not pictured) at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 13, 2017.
    Jewish Group Accuses Labour Party of Being 'Institutionally Anti-Semitic'
    In September, Met Police Commissioner Cressida Dick stated that she would pass on the document with the allegations of anti-Semitic behavior within the Labour Party to experts to determine whether any crimes had taken place.

    The LBC radio station obtained a dossier with 45 cases and had an expert on hate crime, Mak Chishty, formerly in charge of the respective division at the Met, review them. According to Chishty, 21 cases ought to be reported to the police.

