WATCH: Merkel Tries Speaking Ukrainian, Greeted by Nationalist Salute in Kiev

German Chancellor Angela Merkel met Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko as she arrived in Kiev on November 1 for talks on strengthening bilateral ties and continuing peace efforts in the east of the country.

During her visit to Kiev, German Chancellor Angela Merkel was greeted with what is largely perceived as a Ukrainian nationalist salute by the honor guard, which was broadcast live on President Petro Poroshenko’s Facebook.

While the chancellor welcomed the presidential guard in Ukrainian, saying, “Greetings to the soldiers,” they responded by welcoming her with the phrase “Glory to Heroes.”

“Glory to Ukraine! Glory to Heroes!” is a phrase that has gained notoriety as a slogan of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army, many members of which were accused of collaborating with the Nazis during World War II.

Last month, the Ukrainian parliament voted to change the official military salute from “Hello, comrades!” to “Glory to Ukraine!” and “Glory to Heroes!” with President Poroshenko signing the bill into law on October 11.