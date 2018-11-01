UK Should Focus on 'Core Policing', Not 'Hate Crimes' – Chief Constable

The senior police official commented following Chancellor Philip Hammond unveiling the government’s fiscal budget earlier this week. Despite the government claiming an end to austerity, many Brits were disappointed with the autumn budget, especially as police forces were not granted much-needed additional funding to fight crime.

Chief Constable Sara Thornton has said police forces across Britain should focus on tackling conventional crimes as opposed to “deserving issues”, such as hate crimes, warning they don’t have the resources and manpower to effectively deal with both.

On Thursday, speaking at a conference attended by senior police officials, the chief constable said it is increasingly hard to justify police spending time logging hate crimes and investigating incidents against dead people.

“The simple fact is there are too many desirable and deserving issues," she asserted.

Stressing the importance of tackling robberies, assaults and other more conventional crimes, Chief Constable Thornton said there needs to be a “refocus on core policing.”

Elaborating, she said, "Neither investigating gender-based hate crime or investigating allegations against those who have died are necessarily bad things — I just argue that they cannot be priorities for a service that is over-stretched."

Earlier, the Police Federation slammed the British government’s decision to allocate £420 million (around $535 million at the current GBP/USD exchange rate) to fill potholes, while only granting around $200 million in additional funding for counterterrorism policing.

The organization, which represents over 100,000 police officers across 43 territorial forces in England and Wales, accused the government of “prioritizing potholes over crime”, warning they desperately need additional funding to take back control of Britain’s streets.

Major cities across the UK have witnessed a sharp rise in violent crime in recent years, and experts have attributed this to the government’s austerity program, which included crippling budget cuts to many police forces.

However, the government has dismissed these claims and is yet to earmark additional funding for conventional policing.

