Earlier, the National Crime Agency launched an investigation into Arron Banks and others who were linked to leave the Brexit campaign, the Guardian reported.

Brexit campaigner Arron Banks welcomed the investigation of the National Crime Agency (NCA) on Thursday stressing that his company, Rock holdings, had never received Russian or foreign money, Reuters reported.

"We welcome this investigation as it is an opportunity for us to clear up the matter," Banks told Reuters. "Rock holdings is a company I own and control and I’m a UK tax payer, no Russian or foreign money has ever come into it."

He went on to note that "the electoral commission have said offences may have been committed but have provided no evidence."

According to Banks, the Electoral Commission, "as usual", was "batting for the Remainers in parliament."

Earlier in the day, the Electoral Commission published its report on the investigation into payments made to Better for the Country and Leave.EU, on its website, where it claimed that a total of £8m in funding had been provided to the organizations, with Leave.EU receiving £6m and £2m provided to BFTC.

Earlier this year, The Times reported that the NCA obtained a cache of emails belonging to Banks which revealed previously undisclosed meetings between the Brexit's largest donor and the Russian ambassador in London.

British multimillionaire Arron Banks has repeatedly denied allegations about receiving any money from the Russian government when bankrolling the Leave.EU campaign in the UK's withdrawal from the bloc.