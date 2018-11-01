Look But Don't Touch? Brits Debating Whether Bottom Slapping is Sexual Assault

Presenters of Good Morning Britain (GMB) program weighed in on the debate on Thursday, following news of a Royal Navy Commander getting cleared of sexual assault after he slapped a female colleague's bottom during a Christmas party.

Commander Steven Heap told the hearing his actions were an "amusing not sexual" act of "drunken buffoonery" and asked the court not to ruin his career over a "schoolboy prank."

The 48-year-old said he had been drinking and when he slapped his colleague's bum on the dancefloor, it was nothing more than a "prank."

Two GMB guests presented varying opinions on the matter, with a reality TV star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace suggesting bum slapping doesn't constitute a sexual assault, while journalist Radhika Sanghani argued that it should be regarded as such.

Reactions to the discussion poured in online, where commentators expressed various points of view on whether bum slapping should be viewed as a form of sexual harassment.

@GMB if more women report slaps on the bum then men will get the message to STOP DOING IT. @susannareid100 — Judy (@Judyinrichmond) November 1, 2018​

Tomorrow debate should bottom slapping be considered a sexual assault..?! @wrongon79… cause I remember one of bosses slapping mine 🤔 2015 was a wild year 😫 pic.twitter.com/Nk8iYTM4L1 — AddersInTheStudio (@GoAddo) November 1, 2018​

Bum slapping is never acceptable. Neither is bottom pinching that men receive. Both completely wrong. #GMB — Darren Taylor (@DazRTaylor) November 1, 2018​

In a professional business climate,correct ambience must be maintain bottom slapping is not part of it, maintain correct respectful distance, the workplace is Not a pub — Malcolm Dearing (@RescueMal) November 1, 2018​

#gmt can you explain more about what happened in this bottom slapping case. There’s more to it than ‘just’ one slap.

— slapped twice

— only just met her

— slapped so hard it hurt

— slapped second time 20 mins after 1st

If it wasn’t sexual assault it was definitely abuse. — sam coates (@ladycabdriver73) November 1, 2018​