WATCH Fire Erupt in Barcelona Port as Passenger Ferry Collides With Crane

A video of a passenger ferry colliding with a loading crane in a Barcelona port has been published in the Internet.
The footage shows the moment the vehicle hit the crane, causing it to collapse, prompting dock workers to flee as the fire erupts.
No one was reportedly injured in the incident which was caused by strong winds and sea currents that impeded the ship from mooring and pushed it against the port's crane, according to Grandi Navi Veloci, the Italian company that owns the ferry.
