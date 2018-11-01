WATCH Fire Erupt in Barcelona Port as Passenger Ferry Collides With Crane

The collision was reportedly caused by bad weather as strong winds blew the vessel off course. According to local media, no one was hurt in the incident which occurred in a Barcelona port, where containers containing flammable products caught fire are a result of the collision.

A video of a passenger ferry colliding with a loading crane in a Barcelona port has been published in the Internet.

The footage shows the moment the vehicle hit the crane, causing it to collapse, prompting dock workers to flee as the fire erupts.

