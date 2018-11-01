French Top Diplomat: Ball in UK’s Court as Brexit Talks Face ‘Moment of Truth’

PARIS (Sputnik) - French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian urged the United Kingdom on Wednesday to make its move after warning time was running out for the Brexit deal.

"We want to reach an agreement … It is a matter of urgency, but the ball is in the British court," he said after a meeting with his Irish counterpart, Simon Coveney.

Le Drian confirmed that the Brexit deal was 90 percent complete. The issue of a possible hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland, he said, was the only thing holding it up.

© REUTERS / Charles Platiau Brexit a Chance for France to Project Itself as US' Military Partner - Professor

READ MORE: Macron Courts UK Carmakers' Bosses to Lure Them to France After Brexit — Report

"The moment of truth in the negotiations has come. We need guarantees from the UK that there will be no physical border between Ireland and the UK," he told reporters.

Talks between London and Brussels have hit an impasse over how to avoid controls on Northern Ireland’s border without keeping the rest of the United Kingdom in EU’s customs zone past March 29, 2019.