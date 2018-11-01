Two Planes Collide in Paris Airport - Reports

The accident occurred on Wednesday when a wing of a Delta Air Lines aircraft clipped a plane of the Air France company as the French airline’s aircraft was moving from the airport apron to the runway for performing a flight to Saint Martin, Le Parisien newspaper reported.

Aeropuerto Internacional Charles de Gaulle, París, Francia.- El día de hoy un A330 de Air France chocó una ala contra otra de un A330 de Delta Air Lines cuando ambas aeronaves rodaban hacia la pista para despegar. Ambos vuelos fueron cancelados. pic.twitter.com/daUH9eIW91 — Conrado Aviación ✈ (@Conradoaviacion) October 31, 2018

No people had been injured in the accident, the reports added, noting that the French airline’s flight had been rescheduled for Thursday.

READ MORE: Air France Flight From Detroit to Paris Declares Emergency — Reports

The French Bureau of Inquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) has launched an investigation into the accident, the newspaper noted.