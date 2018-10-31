Register
00:31 GMT +301 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Video shows deadly helicopter crash that killed Leicester City FC Owner

    WATCH: Deadly Chopper Crash That Killed Leicester City FC Owner Caught on Video

    © Screenshot/Elixir of Life
    Europe
    Get short URL
    210

    Footage showing the moments that led up to the deadly helicopter crash that killed Leicester City Football Club's owner surfaced this week, showing the chopper spinning multiple times before suddenly crashing.

    Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, along with two members of his staff, the pilot and a fifth passenger, died on Saturday after the AgustaWestland AW169 chopper they were aboard lost control and ultimately crashed onto the parking lot outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester, UK.

    The video, which was taken from inside the football club's stadium, shows the helicopter gaining altitude for nearly 50 seconds before disaster strikes, sending the aircraft into a downward spiral. The chopper completes four spins before disappearing behind the venue.

    ​Aviation expert David Learmount told Leicestershire Live that the chopper "appeared to be normal at take-off" before things went downhill as the pilot attempted to turn out of the stadium.

    "At lift-off, you can't see anything that's abnormal, but it's an awkward job climbing out of a stadium because ideally you want some forward speed as well as continuing to climb," Learmount said. "The pilot climbed very nearly vertically until he was above the height of the stadium and then started to turn to the right — it was very shortly after that control was lost."

    "Just after he did a maneuver that seemed to be intended, he lost control," he added.

    Additional footage shot on the day of the crash shows the aircraft engulfed by flames.

    ​The UK's Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) released a statement on the incident on Monday, stating that officials from the agency's various divisions would be joining the case and that the helicopter's digital flight data recorder was retrieved from the crash site.

    "Our inspectors in Farnborough will start working on the recorder, which was subject to intense heat as a result of the post-accident fire," the announcement reads, adding that officials will stay in the area for an additional week to gather as much evidence as possible.

    A portrait of Leicester City Football Club's Thai chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash at the club's stadium, is seen amid flowers and tributes outside the King Power Stadium in Leicester, eastern England, on October 29, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Paul Ellis
    Airborne Science Prof Explains How Leicester Helicopter Crash Investigation Will Unfold

    AAIB investigators have not yet commented on the widely shared footage, telling the BBC that it was "too early" to do so. Leonardo SpA, the Italian company that manufactures the AW169, is working alongside officials to determine the cause of the crash.

    Leicester coroners formally identified the bodies of the 60-year-old Leicester City FC owner and 32-year-old staff member Nursara Suknamai on Wednesday, according to the British outlet. Leicestershire police have identified the other deceased as staff member Kaveporn Punpare, pilot Eric Swaffer and passenger Izabela Roza Lechowicz.

    In addition to floral memorials established outside of the Leicester stadium, players at all Premier League matches will be taking part in a minute's silence and wearing a black armband at this weekend's upcoming games. Fans of the football team have also been allowed to sign a book of condolences, which was opened to the public earlier this week.

    Related:

    'Darkest Day in Club's History': Fans United in Mourning Leicester City Owner
    Helicopter of Leicester City Football Club Owner Crashes Near Stadium - Reports
    Leicester Star's Wife Stuns Fans With Selfie Amid Mahrez’s Transfer to Man City
    Large Blast Rocks British City of Leicester (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    helicopter crash, Leicester City FC, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse