Hide 'Jiggly Bellies' & Enhance Cleavage: Advice by Swim England Stirs Debate

Angry commentators on all sides rushed to social media platforms to add their piece of mind on a disputed article by the national governing body for swimming in England.

An online page uploaded by Swim England in 2010 attracted media attention after it was revealed the website warned women with "flabby stomachs" against wearing bikinis.

The article also recommended women with a "boyish body" should try "push up cups and twisted bandeaux style" to "enhance cleavage," while "plus-sized" ladies were advised to "look for swimsuits in darker colors" due to their "overall minimizing effect."

Those females sporting a pear-shaped figure were informed by the article that their body shape "has often been the plague of women."

Shocked that this body-shaming rubbish is on @Swim_England's website, as noticed by @SimoneWebbUCL.



Please change immediately. Exactly the kind of de-humanising language that can put people off exercise.



Also change the stupid advice on the men's page. https://t.co/9AIImiY6Pp pic.twitter.com/nuo4jW3NhG — Olivia Luder (@olivialuder) October 29, 2018​

After the article was noticed and highlighted by a Gender Studies PhD student, Swim England removed the page and issues an apology via its Twitter page.

I've emailed @Swim_England about that article using the contact form on their website — see the text of my email below pic.twitter.com/pflOofPwac — Simone 🕷️ spider 🕸 Webb (@SimoneWebbUCL) October 30, 2018​

just to let people know coming to this thread now — the web page has been removed, and @Swim_England have apologised — Simone 🕷️ spider 🕸 Webb (@SimoneWebbUCL) October 30, 2018​

However, it didn't stop those angry and frustrated with the text from slamming the organization online.

Can't believe you thought this was acceptable! The page was written in 2010, not 1950!!https://t.co/6UYlTEeRgC — Julie Archer (@monkficionado) October 30, 2018​

Oh no! I was waiting for an accompanying article on what men with little dicks should wear. — Betty Virago (@bettyvirago) October 30, 2018​

This is appalling! @GenderedL — look at this for an astonishing example of sexism & creating unnecessary barriers for women wanting to swim. — Jennifer Cooke (@JenniferACooke) October 30, 2018​

Critics of the Swim England article had a taste of their own medicine when some commentators blasted them for "agonizing over something so trivial."

Swim England website posts good faith advice to help women choose flattering swimwear. Naturally this is outrageous for miserable gender studies PhD students and SJWs. Page now deleted and leftists baffled by the election of populists.https://t.co/kmroHdbkRV — (((Alexander Menashe)))⁦⁦ 🇬🇧⁩ 🇮🇱⁩ (@RealSteveDuke) October 30, 2018​

: (s)he's just another cultural Marxist trying to get its 15mins of fame. Next week it will be the CEO of a shopping catalogue wasting his/her/its weekend defending this type of moronic #leftardism. — Phony Bliar (@phoneybliar) October 30, 2018​