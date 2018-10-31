Register
17:36 GMT +331 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    UK to Include Private Sector Employees in Over 1,000 New Diplomatic Positions

    CC0
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Britain will follow in America's footsteps by appointing ambassadors from the private sector instead of civil servants, Jeremy Hunt plans to announce on Wednesday.

    Britain's foreign secretary will argue at a Policy Exchange think tank meeting that the UK should not close its eyes to the business sector and announce plans to inject 1,000 new staff into Britain's diplomatic services, including 335 new overseas diplomatic staff, 328 staff in London and 329 "new locally engaged staff" based abroad, Politics Home reported

    FM Hunt wishes to overhaul Britain's diplomatic services as it concludes Brexit negotiations and leaves the European Union in March 2019. 

    Mr. Hunt will state that "the strength of our network is its professionalism, which has given us what I believe is the finest diplomatic service in the world" and that the UK government should not close its eyes "to the approaches and skills of other industries." 

    "Our network of friendships is unparalleled" and "are underpinned by something more than shared history, shared language or shared culture," he will say. 

    A traffic sign is seen in front of European and Union flags in London, Britain
    © REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth
    London Spent $1.9Mln in September on Brexit Consultations at US Firms - Reports
    "They are underpinned by the values — democracy, the rule of law, the separation of powers, respect for individual civil and political rights, a belief in free trade — that bind us" and that "when these values are under threat, Britain's role — indeed obligation — is to defend them." 

    Jeremy Hunt will also argue that Western nations "must become an invisible chain linking the world's democracies."  

    The UK has typically appointed experienced civil services to diplomatic posts, but will shift some positions to experienced private sector officials for the first time.  

    Across the Atlantic, US officials can choose anyone deemed qualified, with Senate approval.

    US president Donald Trump appointed New York Jets football team owner Woody Johnson as London ambassador last year. Former secretary of state Rex Tillerson also served as CEO of ExxonMobil in 2006, with numerous executive roles in the company since 1989.  

    US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster served as a partner of Warburg Pincus LLC, a New York-based elite investment firm, and additionally as the executive vice president of Salesforce.com and The Asia Foundation's vice chairman

    The Growing Role of the Private Sector in UK Politics

    The UK Cabinet Office plans to involve the private sector so that businesses can raise capital for overseas projects, removing budgetary constraints from government balance sheets.  

    UK secretary of state for international development Penny Mordaunt began wooing for-profit entities in September in a speech to London-based global investment firm CDC, arguing that Britain must "close the resource gap to deliver the UN Global Goals" in order to make British "citizens stronger and more financially secure."  

    British Prime Minister Theresa May meets pupils during a visit at the the ID Mkhize High School in Gugulethu, Cape Town, South Africa, Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018. Theresa May has started a three-nation visit to Africa where she is to meet South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
    © AP Photo /
    Sellouts: Why is the UK Giving the Private Sector More Control Over Foreign Aid?
     But a 2018 Department for International Development (DFID) report indicated that the UK government began shifting more bilateral official development assistance (ODA) expenses to the private sector as part of its 2018 Aid Strategy, doing so to meet multilateral ODA obligations contributed annually to institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank. 

    UK Chief Executive of the Civil Service and Permanent Secretary John Manzoni, who has over 30 years of private sector experience including 24 years with British Petroleum (BP), was appointed in 2014 and advocated more private sector involvement to tackle phases of the Brexit process last year. 

    Manzoni stated that Britain is "going to need to use all the resources that [the UK Public Accounts Committee] can supply us" and that he would test many "frameworks, access to consultants, partnerships with big strategic suppliers".

    Related:

    Rocky Times Ahead? UK Private Sector Group Warns of Weakest Growth Since 2009
    UK Gov't Reassures Private Sector Over Brexit Concerns, Stresses Solid Growth
    Sellouts: Why is the UK Giving the Private Sector More Control Over Foreign Aid?
    Firms Fleeing UK Amid Brexit Could Make Holland Financial Center - Regulator
    Tags:
    government, public sector, private sector, Brexit, Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU), UK Department for International Development, John Manzoni, Jeremy Hunt, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    The Ghosts of Halloween Past: A World Tour of Spooky Celebrations
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse