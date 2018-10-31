Court Acquits Hungarian TV Operator Who Kicked Refugees Amid EU Migrant Crisis

Hungary's Supreme Court has overruled last year's lower court decision to sentence a Hungarian TV operator to three-years probation after she tripped migrants, including children, not far from the town of Roszke, located close to Serbia's border, The Guardian said Wednesday.

The Supreme Court of Hungary acquitted a Hungarian television camera operator, Petra László, on Tuesday. László was at the center of a scandal in 2015 when she tripped and kicked migrants fleeing police, The Guardian stated.

"The video reporter was acquitted owing to the lack of a violation," the court said in a statement following the judges' ruling that László had been incorrectly charged by the lower courts.

In September 2015, footage emerged showing the TV operator tripping a man escaping police carrying a child in his arms and kicking one more migrant child not far from the town of Roszke, near Hungary's border with Serbia.

The incident happened at the height of Europe's refugee crisis, when a new wave of Syrian asylum-seekers had managed to break through a Hungarian police barrier.