Court Acquits Hungarian TV Operator Who Kicked Refugees Amid EU Migrant Crisis

The Supreme Court of Hungary acquitted a Hungarian television camera operator, Petra László, on Tuesday. László was at the center of a scandal in 2015 when she tripped and kicked migrants fleeing police, The Guardian stated.
"The video reporter was acquitted owing to the lack of a violation," the court said in a statement following the judges' ruling that László had been incorrectly charged by the lower courts.
The incident happened at the height of Europe's refugee crisis, when a new wave of Syrian asylum-seekers had managed to break through a Hungarian police barrier.
