WATCH Hundreds of Brand New Maserati Aflame in Italian Port Amid Bad Weather

The incident came as the death toll from fierce storms and torrential rains battering Italy has already increased to eleven. The country's Civil Protection Department has issued a red alert, the maximum level, for the regions of Abruzzo, Liguria, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli-Venezia-Giulia and Trentino Alto Adige.

Several hundred brand new Maserati luxury cars have been destroyed in a fire which was caused by flooding in the Italian port of Savona in the Liguria region, according to The Local news website. No one is reported injured in the fire.

Lorries and other vehicles parked at the Savona terminal were also consumed in the blaze, which occurred after sea water flooded the port and the salt water caused car batteries to explode in the early hours of Wednesday.

This is the second such incident to hit the Savona port in the past seven days. On October 23, a fire broke out in the area, completely destroying the Port Authority's building.