Foreign Ministry to Assange: 'Ecuador Demands From Those Granted Asylum Respect'

QUITO (Sputnik) - The Foreign Ministry of Ecuador on Tuesday demanded that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange refrain from making remarks that may hurt the reputation of the country after he accused the South American nation of trying to end his asylum.

"Ecuador demands from those granted asylum respect of the country’s sovereignty and good name and will not allow unwarranted and untruthful claims or insinuations about the government’s actions related to diplomatic asylum," the ministry said in a statement.

An Ecuadorian judge on Monday threw out a lawsuit over conditions of his asylum at Ecuador’s embassy in London, Assange argued that a set of rules given to him by the diplomatic mission violated his rights.

He was ordered to pay most of his expenses, including Internet and laundry bills, clean up after his cat, and was reminded not to make public comments that could be seen as meddling in affairs of other countries. A failure to respect them will result in his eviction.

Assange, in turn, accused the Ecuadorian foreign minister of looking to end his asylum, after six years at the embassy, and ultimately hand him over to the United States, where he is wanted for leaking sensitive diplomatic cables.