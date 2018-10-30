Register
22:42 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Председник Србије Александар Вучић у свом кабинету на Андрићевом венцу

    Serbia's Vucic: Kosovar Albanian 'Kosovo Army' to Be Established in November

    © Sputnik / Радоје Пантовић
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 21

    Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has warned that there were several actions Kosovo's administration is planning to take next month which threaten to destroy any hope of a compromise settlement between Belgrade and Pristina.

    Kosovo's administration has already made a decision to build a so-called Kosovo Army out of the Kosovo Security Force, with the new force, envisioned as a 'NATO-compatible army', to be established on November 28 on Albania's flag day as a 'gift to the Albanian nation', President Vucic said, speaking to Sputnik Serbia on Tuesday.

    Belgrade has repeatedly condemned the US-backed Kosovo government's plans to create a 'Kosovo Army', saying it would violate the breakaway region's own constitution and the spirit of all agreements with Belgrade, as well as UN Security Council Resolution 1244 on a foreign military presence in the region, and other agreements.

    Members of the Kosovo Security Force. File photo
    © AFP 2018 / ARMEND NIMANI
    'US Not Sure Whether They Are Ready to Back Kosovo Army Creation' – Analyst
    According to Vucic, negotiations with Pristina will continue, and a range of topics is up for discussion for meetings set for Wednesday. However, Kosovo's authorities have also sought to artificially limit the scope of their delegation's work, he lamented.

    "As you can see, they are completely disinclined toward doing anything on the issue of the Association of Serb Communities [i.e. the granting of autonomy rights to municipalities in Kosovo which have a predominantly ethnic Serb population]. It's clear that we will face more and more problems," Vucic said.

    Pristina's bid to join Interpol is another problem, according to Vucic. 

    "This will create big problems for us and cause a lot of turmoil in terms of false accusations against Serbs and the further self-characterization of Kosovo as victims. This is an additional factor which can affect the atmosphere of future negotiations of all kinds, as well. It would be a signal to [Pristina] that they can do whatever they want. And I fear that we will enter a vicious circle without any chance of a happy ending, which in this case is compromise," the president explained.

    A man walks past the building of former federal military headquarters in Belgrade on March 24, 2010, destroyed during the 1999 NATO air campaign against Yugoslavia.
    © AFP 2018 / ANDREJ ISAKOVIC
    Stoltenberg Tells Serbs Why NATO Bombed Them in 1999
    Yet another issue, according to Vucic, is the Kosovo administration's attempts to seize the electricity transmission network running from Novi Pazar, Serbia to northern Kosovo, and European electricity transmission company ENTSO-E's recent decision to shut down electricity transmission through this area.

    According to the president, while he fears what awaits Serbia from Kosovo authorities next month, he also vows to "do everything in [his] power to preserve peace and help [his] people." 

    Kosovo unilaterally declared independence in 2008, with Serbia, Russia and many other countries refusing to recognize the breakaway republic. NATO bombed Yugoslavia in 1999 during an armed confrontation between Muslim Albanian separatists and Serbian army and police forces in Kosovo, justifying the strikes by accusing the Serbian government of committing war crimes. NATO established a permanent presence in the region shortly after 78 days of bombing, saying the move was aimed at reversing humanitarian catastrophe and keeping the peace. This presence includes Camp Bondsteel, the US Army's largest base in the Balkans. In 2004, the Kosovar Albanian government in Pristina began a campaign of ethnic cleansing against ethnic Serbs in the province while destroying Serbian historical and cultural monuments and landmarks.

    Simmering tensions between Belgrade and Pristina escalated last month after Kosovo security forces entered a Serb-controlled area of the province and roughed up locals while escorting President Hashim Thachi, who claimed to have come to the area for a "friendly visit." The provocation prompted Vucic to put Serbia's military on alert. The state of alert was called off in early October.

    Related:

    Balkan States Face Heavy Toll From South Stream Cancellation - Serbian FM
    'May Become Catastrophic': Serbian Patriarch on Constantinople Ukraine Decision
    Serbian Army Put on High Alert Over Pristina's Actions - Reports
    Serbia to Lobby Council of Europe to Drop EU Sanctions on Russian Lawmakers
    Serbia Cancels Alert for Special Forces After Brief Kosovo Tensions - Ministry
    Serbia's President Vucic to Ask Putin for Support Over Situation in Kosovo
    Tags:
    interview, Kosovo Security Force, Kosovo Army, Aleksandar Vucic, Kosovo, Serbia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse