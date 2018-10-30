UK PM: Snap General Election to End Brexit Impasse 'Not in National Interest'

The British PM previously insisted her universally unpopular Chequers plan is the only alternative to a hard Brexit, urging politicians to throw their weight behind the proposals.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has dismissed rumors of her cabinet planning to hold a snap general election, insisting such a move would not be in the “national interest.”

The PM is currently in Norway, where she will discuss pressing political matters with Nordic and Baltic leaders.

When asked if she was preparing for a general election to end the Brexit deadlock, May responded, “No. We are not preparing for another general election. That would not be in the national interest.”

Earlier, analysts said the chancellor’s budget is reminiscent of a pre-election budget, with a number of popular proposals, including higher levels of income tax relief, included, seemingly in a bid to win the electorate's support for another term.

A snap election would give May an opportunity to bolster her position in the House of Commons, raising the likelihood of an eventual Brexit deal getting past parliament.

However, recent polls have suggested the Tories would struggle and ultimately lose seats in an election, potentially throwing them out of power, especially if the Labour Party vows to hold a fresh vote on Brexit.

On Monday, former education secretary Justice Greening hinted at a leadership bid, saying the country “deserves better”, seemingly throwing herself into the ring for a future intraparty leadership battle.

Boris Johnson has been tipped as a likely successor to May, but is yet to launch a leadership challenge against her, to the annoyance of the party’s most staunch Brexiteers.

Johnson resigned from his position as foreign secretary earlier this year, shortly after the Chequers meeting, hitting out at the PM’s Brexit strategy.

