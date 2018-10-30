Register
30 October 2018
    A touching portrait Stephen Hawking. 2005 Estimate: GBP 400 - GBP 600

    Steven Hawking's Thesis That Crashed Cambridge Uni Website Goes on Sale

    © Photo : Christie’s
    An online auction hosted by Christie's in London will feature treasured work and memorabilia of Britain's legendary physicist.

    A selection of 22 lots will see one of Hawking's most important papers go on sale. Christie's calls Hawking's thesis typescript the highlight of the group. It is estimated to gather up to $191,000.

    Signed by the scientist himself as 'This dissertation is my original work,' the thesis was made available online by Cambridge University in October 2017. The work attracted so many online visitors that it crashed the university's website. Christie's is offering one of only five original copies of Hawking's thesis.

    This dissertation is my original work' Stephen Hawking. 15 October 1965 Estimate: GBP 100,000 - GBP 150,000
    © Photo : Christie’s
    Bidders will also get the chance to buy the physicist's bomber jacket, costing $127-191.

    Stephen Hawking’s bomber jacket Stephen Hawking. 2016 Estimate: GBP 100 - GBP 150
    © Photo : Christie’s
    The script for one of Prof. Hawking's appearances on The Simpsons will also be going under the hammer as part of the sale, entitled 'On the Shoulders of Giants'.

    Stephen Hawking makes an appearance on The Simpsons Stephen Hawking. 14 December 2009 Estimate: GBP 2,000 - GBP 3,000; The original production script for Stephen Hawking’s final appearance on The Simpsons.
    © Photo : Christie’s
    A collection of the physicist's medals, including the Albert Einstein Award for achievement in the natural sciences, has been estimated at $12,000-19,000.

    Hawking's medals and awards Stephen Hawking. 1975-1999 Estimate: GBP 10,000 - GBP 15,000; Includes The Albert Einstein Award for achievement in the natural sciences.
    © Photo : Christie’s
    The first American edition of Hawking's famous work Brief History of Time 'signed' with his thumbprint also appears as a lot for sale.

    Brief History of Time 'signed' with a thumbprint Stephen Hawking. 1988 Estimate: GBP 2,000 - GBP 3,000; First American edition with authorial thumbprint of Hawking's bestselling science classic
    © Photo : Christie’s
    His wheelchair will be the last lot, with all proceeds going to the Stephen Hawking Foundation and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

    A motorised wheelchair Stephen Hawking. c.1988 Estimate: GBP 10,000 - GBP 15,000 The earliest surviving example of a wheelchair used by Stephen Hawking
    © Photo : Christie’s
    "We are very pleased to have the assistance of Christie's to help us with the important matter of managing our beloved father's archives and his unique and precious collection of personal and professional belongings, chronicling his life and work. We hope to be able to offer our father's archive to the nation through the Acceptance in Lieu* process as we feel it is a huge part of his legacy but also of the history of science in this country. We are also giving admirers of his work the chance to acquire a memento of our father's extraordinary life in the shape of a small selection of evocative and fascinating items. In addition, we will be auctioning one of our father's historic wheelchairs, the proceeds of which will be donated to the Motor Neurone Disease Association and the Stephen Hawking Foundation," Lucy Hawking, journalist, educator and Stephen Hawking's daughter, said in the light of the auction.

    Stephen Hawking passed away on March 14, 2018, leaving an enormous legacy to the scientific community globally. 

    READ MORE: To Infinity & Beyond, the Life & Legacy of Stephen Hawking

    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Gazing Into the Past: A Brief Chronicle of Angela Merkel's Political Career
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Votre message a été envoyé!
