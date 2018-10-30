Register
17:52 GMT +330 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a map showing the elevation of the sea in the last 22 years during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 11, 2015

    European Ministers Pledge to Build 'Climate-Ready Future' via New Declaration

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    European Union environment and transport ministers met in Graz, Austria on Tuesday to cement a "green deal" aimed at transforming Europe's transport mobility and infrastructure. Ministers believe the declaration could usher a "new era" of "clean, safe and affordable mobility for Europe".

    Green organizations will commit to building greener cities with infrastructure designed for pedestrians and cyclists, in addition to determining how EU countries will work towards a "climate-ready future".  

    The Graz Declaration plans to expedite introduction of low and zero-emission vehicles, in addition to charging infrastructure. It will also provide a comprehensive EU-wide strategy for sustainable transport via new laws implemented in 2021 and include the health benefits of using active mobility for projects funded by the European Commission's TEN-T program

    The coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide emitters, stands in the distance in Juliette, Ga., Saturday, June, 3, 2017. U.S. President Donald Trump declared Thursday he was pulling the U.S. from the landmark Paris climate agreement, striking a major blow to worldwide efforts to combat global warming and distancing the country from its closest allies abroad.
    © AP Photo / Branden Camp
    Climate Change Scientist on Global Rises in Temperature: 'We Need to Act Faster'
    The declaration will also promote green initiatives such as 'European Mobility Week' which led to the creation of successful programs like the 'Car Free Sunday' initiative in Belgium and others aimed at making cities cleaner, safer and more pleasant places to live. 

    Transportation must be transformed to help Europe fulfill commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement, the statement continued, adding that European leaders must develop and implement "plans, programs and projects" that promote "active" and "safe and inclusive" mobility, including "human-powered mobility" equal to other modes of transport. 

    Although the statement calls for developing "emissions regulations for road vehicles beyond 2030", it fails to reference vital C02 emissions standards by that time.  

    Discussions are ongoing among European institutions about how to shape pre-2030 regulations, with the European Parliament backing higher targets opposed by national governments. 

    The Graz Declaration follows a European Environmental Agency (EEA) report on Monday which revealed shocking figures about the ill-effects of pollution on EU citizens.  

    Six countries-Germany, France, the UK, and Italy, Romania and Hungary-were taken to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) on May 17 after failing to tackle air pollution. 

    European Organizations Weigh in On the Graz Declaration 

    A spokesperson from the European Environmental Bureau (EEB), Europe's largest network of environmental organizations with around 140 members in over 30 countries, told Sputnik that the declaration could serve as a model for developing green energy initiatives that "could be implemented all around the world". 

    "Governments everywhere should help and encourage people to move away from travelling by car and make walking, cycling and public transport a safer and more attractive option," the spokesperson said, adding that the EEB hopes to "see a transformation in mobility and for EU governments to seriously invest in sustainable transport". 

    "Changing the way we [get] around will have a big impact on our well-being," the spokesperson continued. "Active mobility like walking and cycling is good for our health and fewer polluting cars will cut harmful air pollution" as well as "make cities more pleasant places to live and work."  

    "The transport transformation is also essential to cut CO2 emissions and help avoid climate breakdown," they said. 

    Great Barrier Reef, Australia, Pacific Ocean
    © AP Photo / Kike Calvo
    Australia to Allocate $500Mln to Protect Great Barrier Reef From Climate Change - Reports
    "Ministers are making an important statement of intent about the 'green deal' Europe needs to transform the way we get around," EEB clean air policy officer Margherita Tolotto said in a press statement.  

    "People across Europe want to live in clean, safe and livable cities and this means fundamentally addressing our transport requirements," she continued, adding that active mobility could potentially bring "significant benefits to our health and the air we breathe, and it reduces CO2 emissions." 

    "It's great that ministers are recognizing this," Ms. Tolotto said. 

    Tolotto also said that while zero-emissions mobility was a priority, "a traffic jam of zero-emissions cars is still a traffic jam and speeding vehicles can still pose a threat to vulnerable road users," adding that it was important to consider how municipalities could "rebuild cities so they're better places to live". 

    "Ultimately, the EU needs a ‘green deal' that goes beyond transport and helps us tackle air pollution from other sources, like industry and agriculture, as well as helping to tackle the other major environmental issues of our time," she said.

    Related:

    China, France Launch Groundbreaking Satellite to Fight Climate Change
    Climate Change Scientist on Global Rises in Temperature: 'We Need to Act Faster'
    Hot Planet, No Cold Ones? Climate Change Could Cause Beer Shortage - Study
    Trump Says Not Prepared to Lose Trillions Responding to Climate Change
    Tags:
    climate change, draft agreement, climate change deal, framework agreement, global warming, Paris Climate Accord, UN Climate Change Conference, European Environmental Bureau (EEB), European Environmental Agency (EEA), European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E), Margherita Tolotto, Graz, European Union, Europe, Austria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Back to USSR: Sneak Peek of Soviet Youth's Daily Life
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse