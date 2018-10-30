Iranian Intel Suspected in Attacks on Individuals in Denmark - Danish Police

Danish police announced the arrest of a Norwegian citizen with an Iranian background in connection with the case. At the same time, Norwegian police confirmed they were assisting Danish law enforcement on the issue.

Danish police reported that the Iranian intelligence services were suspected of an attempted attack on individuals in Denmark, adding that a Norwegian citizen with the Iranian background was arrested on October 21.

The target of the alleged attack was the leader of the Danish branch of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), Finn Borch Andersen, the head of Denmark's security service told reporters Tuesday.

