Massive Snowfall Hits Central France, Disrupts Traffic (VIDEO, PHOTO)

A massive snowfall across south-central France has hit a number of towns and villages, disrupting traffic and causing electricity outages in almost 200,000 households, Reuters reported, citing officials.

Auverge-Rhone-Alpes and regions south and west of Lyon were the main areas hit by the unexpected and unseasonal snowstorms.

Around 900 trucks were stranded during the night by the heavy snowfall. In addition, several hundred drivers left their cars hoping to find a warmer and safer refuge to wait until morning.

Traffic has ground to a halt in heavy snowfall in near Saint-Ferréol-D'Auroure in Haute-Loire, France tonight, October 29. Report: Karen Jussouy pic.twitter.com/BxBSPazhlf — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) 30 октября 2018 г.

Local residents turned to Twitter to share images of uncommonly thick snow for this time of the year.

It’s been looking like this here for the last two days😱☃️❄️I hope it won’t continue! It’s way too early for snow😱😘xx pic.twitter.com/6mYF9t2qyO — Lotta Danesved (@LottaDanesved) 28 октября 2018 г.