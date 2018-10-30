Former Catalan Leader Puigdemont to Present Region's Council of Republic

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont will unveil on Tuesday the so-called Council of the Republic, a parallel government of the Spanish region he plans to lead from exile in Belgium.

Catalonia’s sitting president Quim Torra announced the forthcoming presentation in a tweet last week. He said the Council would be inaugurated at a historic palace in Barcelona, which houses his office.

The new body will be co-managed by Toni Comin, a former regional councilor who fled to Belgium together with Puigdemont to avoid rebellion charges following the region’s failed bid to break off from Spain last year.

The Council was agreed at a meeting in May between several separatist parties as a way of promoting independence. The move follows a referendum in October 2017, in which the majority of those who voted supported the move.