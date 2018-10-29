Chaos in Italy: Violent Storms, Heavy Rain Devastate the Country (PHOTO, VIDEO)

While the raging weather continues to take its toll on the country’s infrastructure and the stamina of Italian emergency services’ workers, the social media is being flooded with photos from the afflicted areas.

Several of Italy’s regions were placed on high alert as a combination of heavy rain and strong winds continues to wreak havoc across the country, with at least three people being killed amid the raging tempest.

The weather also reportedly put a serious strain on first responders, with firefighters being forced to respond to about 180 "weather-related incident" in a single night in Tuscany alone.

"The ground is already saturated with water, the rivers are full and due to sirocco (a strong hot wind from Northern Africa), the sea is not absorbing (the waters)," Luca Zaia, head of the Veneto region, said.

The raging tempest also evoked a flurry of activity on social media as people rushed to share photos and videos from the afflicted regions, with hashtags #vento (wind) and #maltempo (bad weather)

In Trento, fish from an overflowing river was literally seen swimming across a motorway.

A Levico puoi pescare in strada pic.twitter.com/fvBJNTxqI4 — Strummer (@ambrata_s) 29 октября 2018 г.

​Pedestrians in Venice apparently need more that sturdy rubber boots to brave the flooded city streets.

​The Piazza San Marco in Venice became covered in water.

Il Sindaco di Venezia

Brugnaro a piazza San Marco

Venezia pic.twitter.com/1kgxBEdGT2 — claudia (@lunacla74) 29 октября 2018 г.

​Traffic in Rome is compounded by trees fallen by the merciless winds.

Una città in ginocchio. Strage di alberi per la mancata manutenzione e tanti romani che oggi hanno rischiato la vita. Costerà più rimuovere il tutto o l’aver fatto regolarmente le potature? Un dilemma che deve far riflettere l’immobilismo del sindaco Raggi #maltempo #Roma pic.twitter.com/h6GSfmuCrp — Fabrizio Santori (@FabrizioSantori) 29 октября 2018 г.

​The weather also complicates the work of police officers as well.