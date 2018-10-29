'Propping Up Europe No More': Brexit Themed Coin Raises Tensions on Social Media

A commemorative coin - that has already become the point of contention online - will mark the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.

Chancellor Philip Hammond is expected to announce the new 50p (64 cents) coin during Monday's budget speech.

The words "Friendship With All Nations" are reported to appear on the commemorative coin, which is understood to be issues on March 29, the date of Britain's exit from the EU.

The news has been widely discussed on social media, by both opponents and backers of Brexit.

Labour Party lawmaker Wes Streeting hinted on his Twitter page that the new coin will be worth twice less than what it would now.

Laughing on the outside, crying on the inside — 🎃 Ghoulia Macfarlane 👻 (@juliamacfarlane) October 29, 2018​

Can't it say ‘propping up Europe no more' on it instead? — Groome (@groomos) October 29, 2018​

We should pay our ‘divorce bill' with these. pic.twitter.com/csxiunEUd7 — yakkety yak (@YakYakkety) October 29, 2018​

"Friendship with all nations"? HOOTING with laughter here! We've told half the world to sod off and the other half is telling us to sod off! What chump thought that phrase was ever going to work? — Simon (@HungryHatter) October 28, 2018​

When you read the news about a commemorative Brexit 50p coin… pic.twitter.com/qp9HQUak9t — Paddy Power (@paddypower) October 29, 2018​

Alongside blue passports, is this one of the brexit benefits? pic.twitter.com/8yW4IzBNUZ — Pull Golding ✝️ #FBPE (@GoldingBF_) October 29, 2018​

Last Budget Before Brexit

Philip Hammond's infusion is expected to tell the House of Commons on Monday the government will increase funding for the National Health Service (NHS) by 20 billion pounds a year by 2023 without raising taxes.

Putting the finishing touches to my Budget speech tonight. Tune in tomorrow at 3:30. #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/zp9DueUOJG — Philip Hammond (@PhilipHammondUK) October 28, 2018​

The Chancellor's comments on the government-led austerity policy are much awaited, following the PM Theresa May's statement during the Conservative Party conference indicated that end of austerity "is in sight."

However, according to a recent poll, the British public doesn't place much trust in the PM's words.

Do you or do you not believe Theresa May when she says she will end austerity?

Do 15%

Do not 58%

Don't know 27% — Sky Data (@SkyData) October 29, 2018​

The Chancellor may indicate the government is not ready to ease the austerity measures in the light of a bad Brexit deal possibility. Hammond's budget statement is the last one before Brexit.