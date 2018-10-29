Register
    A balloon of the right-wing populist party Alternative for Germany (AfD) party can be seen during an election party in Berlin on March 13, 2016.

    Germany’s AfD Met its Local Election Goals in Hesse - Party's Co-Chair

    © AFP 2018 / John Macdougall
    BERLIN (Sputnik) – Germany's right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has attained all its election goals during the vote to the regional parliament (landtag) of Germany’s federal state of Hesse, AfD co-chair Joerg Meuthen said on Monday.

    "We have achieved all our electoral goals. We wanted to achieve a two-digit result, and we succeeded. This is more than a threefold increase in votes in our favor compared to the elections of 2013, when we had 4.1 percent. Now we have 13.1 percent," Meuthen told reporters.

    READ MORE: No Action to Follow Western Harsh Rhetoric Over Khashoggi's Death — AfD

    The regional elections in Hesse took place on Sunday. The AfD official noted that he linked the success in Hesse with the extremely active, well-conducted and perfectly organized election campaign.

    Bundeskanzlerin Angela Merkel und Bundesinnenminister Horst Seehofer in Bundsetag
    © AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
    'Islam Belongs to Merkel, But She Doesn’t Belong to Germany' – AfD MP
    Meuthen stressed that AfD members were elected to the landtags of all 16 federal states of Germany, as well as to the Bundestag and European Parliament.

    He also noted the continuing decline in the ratings of the two "people's parties" — the Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Christian Democratic Union (CDU).

    According to local media, the AfD was the only party to bring up the issue of migration during the electoral campaign, despite it being the second-most discussed issue after education.

    A recent survey by ZDF showed that the crumbling infrastructure of schools and lack of teachers were the biggest concerns for voters in the well-off state of Hesse, with 40 percent indicating education as their top priority. Migration was important to 29 percent of respondents, followed by infrastructure and housing with 22 and 21 percent, respectively.

