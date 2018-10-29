Half Seas Over: US Troops Go on Post-NATO War Games Binge in Iceland - Reports

Four days after their start, the ongoing NATO military maneuvers in Northern Atlantic have already taken their toll on Iceland in another, rather less anticipated fashion - as the US representatives' predilection for alcohol caught local bar owners flatfooted.

According to Iceland Magazine, a massive contingent of booze-thirsty US sailors and marines managed to dry up several bars in Reykjavik, nearly draining the port city of alcohol completely.

Around six-to-seven thousand US servicemen hunkered down at the bars in downtown Reykjavik over the weekend, the media outlet estimates, as they were taking part in NATO's Trident Juncture war games. They reportedly preferred local beers over imports and expressed their apparent liking for micro brews as well as standard lagers.

In an attempt to beat back the "onslaught" of the American "invaders," Icelandic bar owners enlisted the help of delivery teams and their better-stocked competitors. However, these efforts were in vain, as they were "fighting an overwhelming force," said local blogger Eiríkur Jónsson.

US forces docked in Iceland's capital as part of Trident Juncture, the biggest NATO war games in history, which involve more than 50,000 troops from 30 countries. The exercise is taking place in Norway and adjacent territories, including Swedish and Finnish airspace, from October 25 to November 3.

The NATO military exercise has ignited rallies in several Norwegian cities, with protesters voicing their concerns over the nuclear arms race and further militarization of the country.