Czech President Says Dialogue With Russia Necessary Despite Disagreements

"We do not have to agree with Russia, but we have to speak to each other. The silliest thing we can do is to ignore one another. When people do not talk, then there’s no communication between them, relationships are not developing. I’m sorry for those people who enjoy finding enemies," the president told the Ceska televize broadcaster on Sunday.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis shared the president's stance on the necessity to maintain communication with Russia.
Relations between Russia and Europe deteriorated over the past several years amid the Ukrainian crisis. The situation escalated further in March when London, backed by its European and overseas partners, accused Moscow of orchestrating the nerve agent attack on double agent Sergei Skripal. Moscow denied the allegations, but the incident caused a large diplomatic crisis and further soured Russia-Europe relations.
