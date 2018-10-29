Eiffel Tower to Go Dark in Support of Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Victims

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The landmark Eiffel Tower in Paris will go dark on Sunday night as a tribute to those killed in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, the Paris mayor said.

"As a tribute to the victims of the anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh, we will turn off the Eiffel Tower for a minute this Sunday," Anne Hidalgo tweeted. Hidalgo expressed her condolences to the Jewish community and all people of Pittsburgh and solidarity with its mayor Bill Pebuto, saying "Paris and Parisians stand by your side."

To honour the #PittsburghSynagogue victims, my lights will be turned off tonight at midnight #StandTogether #Paris — La tour Eiffel (@LaTourEiffel) 28 октября 2018 г.

On Saturday, French interior minister Christophe Castaner urged local communities to increase vigilance at synagogues around the country in wake of Pittsburgh shooting.

US authorities said they had filed hate crime charges against the gunman who opened fire at the Tree of Life synagogue on Saturday, killing 11 people. The attack is estimated to have lasted 20 minutes. Robert Bowers walked through the Tree of Life synagogue, shooting at people in three locations.

Four police and SWAT officers were wounded in the fire exchange with the gunman. One of them was discharged on Saturday and another one be released later on Sunday.

US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Saturday that the suspect could face death penalty.

READ MORE: Pittsburgh Shooting Suspect Claimed 'Jews Committing Genocide' — Attorney