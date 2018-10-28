Register
14:24 GMT +328 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Germans Criticize Possible US Nuclear Weapons’ Deployment

    'Nuclear Warheads in Your Backyard': Germans on INF Treaty's Possible Collapse

    © AP Photo / Charlie Riedel
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20

    President Trump earlier expressed readiness to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, accusing Russia of allegedly breaching it. Moscow has denied the accusations, with Russian President Vladimir Putin warning Washington against deploying US missiles in Europe and promising a "swift and effective response."

    German netizens were left shaken by publications about a possible future deployment of US nuclear missiles in Europe and Russia's response to it in several major German media outlets, such as Die Welt and Die Zeit. Readers were especially dissatisfied with the scenario, whereby Germany would become a priority target for Russia only because US nukes are deployed there.

    A user named Stan Lee wrote: "It feels really good to have another nation deploy its nuclear warheads at your backyard. Does it give you the feeling of total security? There is only a small disadvantage for us. If it comes to war, we will be the target, not the US." His thoughts were echoed by House B, who wrote: "You should not forget that a possible war would start at our doorsteps and not on the other side of the Atlantic."

    Some users opposed the idea of deploying US nuclear missiles in Europe in general, suggesting that similar steps from Russia would definitely not be welcomed by the US.

    One user, named Erik D, wrote: "Europe should not become a toy in the hands of the US." Another one, named Axel F wondered: "Imagine, Russia installs missile defense shields in Mexico and Canada and conducts military exercises there. How long will the US keep quiet?"

    READ MORE: US Violated INF: Treaty Withdrawal Could Unleash Global Arms Race — Analysts

    One German netizen, named Alexander M noted that Russia had also deployed its nukes in Kaliningrad, the Russian exclave in Europe. But a user Lutz G replied to him: "These are Russian missiles on Russian territory, not US ones in Poland or Romania." A user named Bavaria One concluded: "I want neither Russian, nor US nukes in my backyard."

    Presentation of Gorbachev in Life book
    © Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
    US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Means Announcement of New Arms Race - Gorbachev

    Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the US against deploying its nuclear capabilities in Europe, promising a "swift and effective response." He said that Russia was ready to work with the US on arms control treaties and added that the topic will be raised during his meeting with US President Donald Trump on November 11 in Paris.

    "If [New] Start is eliminated, nothing will remain in the area of arms control. If that happens, we will face a very worrying situation," he said.

    READ MORE: ‘Russia Prepares for War, US Prepares a War' — Diplomat on INF Treaty Withdrawal

    The warning by the Russian president comes hot on the heels of US National Security Adviser John Bolton confirming that the US was planning to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty. Earlier, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington would be withdrawing from the treaty and would be developing the weapons, previously regulated by it. Moscow has expressed regret over the US decision.

    The INF treaty was signed between the Soviet Union and the United States in December 1987 and required the parties to destroy their ground-launched ballistic and cruise missiles with ranges of between 500 and 5,500 kilometers. The US and Russia have repeatedly accused each other of violating the treaty.

    Related:

    INF Treaty Withdrawal: Trump Restarts the Arms Race
    ‘Russia Prepares for War, US Prepares a War’ – Diplomat on INF Treaty Withdrawal
    US Violated INF: Treaty Withdrawal Could Unleash Global Arms Race - Analysts
    UN Committee Votes Against Russia’s Resolution on INF Treaty
    US Withdrawal From INF Treaty Means Announcement of New Arms Race - Gorbachev
    The INF Treaty and the Security Dilemma
    NATO Envoys Reportedly Urge Trump to Keep INF Treaty in 'Last-Ditch Effort'
    Tags:
    netizens, anti-american protest, nuclear weapons, Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF), arms race, opinion, Germany, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Texas Chain Saw Massacre
    Time of Horror is Upon Us: Top 10 Scary Movies of All Time
    Bets Over Ballots?
    Bets Over Ballots?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok