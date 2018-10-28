Merkel 'Grieves for Those who Died in Pittsburgh' - Statement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A gunman opened fire on Saturday inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh, killing 11 people and injuring six others, including police officers, according to the US authorities. The police confirmed that the suspect, Robert Bowers, had been detained.

Bowers was charged on Sunday with 29 criminal counts, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed condolences to the families of victims of the attack on the synagogue.

“I grieve for those who died in Pittsburgh, who apparently became the victims of a blind anti-Semitic hatred. My condolences to the families, I wish strength and recovery to the injured,” the cabinet’s spokesman Steffen Seibert said late on Saturday in a statement, attributed to Merkel. The German chancellor called on everyone to “resolutely” counter anti-Semitism.

French President Emmanuel Macron also expressed condolences to the people of the United States on Saturday. French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner hasurged local authorities to "increase vigilance around synagogues" starting Sunday.

The Israeli leadership also offered condolences late on Saturday to the families of victims and expressed solidarity to the Jewish community of Pittsburgh.

US President Donald Trump pledged to travel to Pittsburgh over the incident, but did not specify the date of his visit. US Attorney General Jeff Sessions said earlier on Saturday that Robert Bowers could face death penalty.

