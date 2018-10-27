Seven Syrians Among Suspects in Gang-Rape of 18-Year-Old German Woman

Amid the deepening European refugee crisis, violence across Germany is spreading with migrants often joining local hoodlums to commit crimes that stoke up anger against newcomers and put pressure on Chancellor Angela Merkel over her liberal refugee policy.

Seven Syrian men and a German were detailed in Freiburg, Germany, on Friday on suspicion of raping an 18-year-old woman, Deutsche Welle reported.

According to police, the Syrians, aged 19 to 29, and the German, who is 25, gang raped the woman who reportedly met at least one of them at a local nightclub on the night of October 14.

© AFP 2018 / TOBIAS SCHWARZ 'Government Learned Nothing': Germany's AfD Leader Slams Migration Policy After Brutal Rape

The man is suspected of having drugged the woman’s drink.

The identities of some of the suspects were determined via a DNA test.

"There is no tolerance for despicable acts," Mayor Martin Horn, said promising swift justice for the culprits.

The incident is the latest in a series of violent acts to hit the southwestern university town since 2016, including a middle-aged man beaten to death by a group of teenagers, a female jogger raped and killed by a truck driver and a pedophilia ring nabbed in the nearby town of Staufen.

READ MORE: Bavarian Police Warn Fake Story About Rape by Migrant Making Rounds in Germany